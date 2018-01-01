Ex-Apple Engineers turn your iPad into an extra display.
Now for Mac & PC.
Duet is the first app that allows you to use your iDevice as an extra display for your Mac using the Lightning or 30-pin cable.
Duet is built by ex-Apple engineers, delivering a retina display at 60 frames per second with zero lag. Seriously.
An additional display increases productivity by up to 48%.
Interact with OS X like never before. The most advanced display for your Mac.
Add touch bar to any iPad from any Mac. Just connect to a Mac running Sierra 10.12.2 and enable the feature in duet's menu bar settings.
As long as you meet the requirements below, you should have no problem getting set up.
OS X 10.9+ or Windows 7+
iOS 7.0+
iOS 7.0+