duet

Space Is A Beautiful Thing



Ex-Apple Engineers turn your iPad into an extra display.

Now for Mac & PC.

Duet Display As A Second Display (USB Monitor)

More

Duet is the first app that allows you to use your iDevice as an extra display for your Mac using the Lightning or 30-pin cable.


Fast

Duet is built by ex-Apple engineers, delivering a retina display at 60 frames per second with zero lag. Seriously.

Productive

An additional display increases productivity by up to 48%.

Touch

Interact with OS X like never before. The most advanced display for your Mac.


Duet + Touch Bar

Add touch bar to any iPad from any Mac. Just connect to a Mac running Sierra 10.12.2 and enable the feature in duet's menu bar settings.


Compatibility

As long as you meet the requirements below, you should have no problem getting set up.


All Desktops

OS X 10.9+ or Windows 7+

All iPads

iOS 7.0+

All iPhones

iOS 7.0+

As Seen On


Contact Us

An unexpected error has occurred.

Send Message

Contact Us

An unexpected error has occurred.

Send Message

Contact Us

An unexpected error has occurred.

Send Message

Thanks for downloading duet!

Share With Your Friends!




Don't forget to download the iOS app!